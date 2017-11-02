HOUSTON ASTROS

CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win

ABC13's Greg Bailey swims through the spray of champagne as the Astros celebrate.

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
Soak it in, Astros. You've earned history.

As has been done three times in the last month and a half, the Houston clubhouse popped open the bubbly Wednesday night to celebrate a big win. But, unlike the other times, this win was historic - the team's first World Series championship.

Locker stalls were lined with plastic and the bottles of champagne were sprayed. ABC13's Greg Bailey swam through the sprays of celebration to talk to Astros players on this special night.

A.J Hinch

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager A.J. Hinch describes the long road to the team's Game 7 win.

George Springer

EMBED More News Videos

World Series MVP Springer talks team's resiliency

Alex Bregman

EMBED More News Videos

Astros 3B Alex Bregman thanks Houston and promises more trophies in the future.

Lance McCullers Jr.

EMBED More News Videos

World Series Game 7 starting pitcher Lance McCullers sends a special message to Houston.

Josh Reddick

EMBED More News Videos

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick expresses gratitude for being part of the championship squad.

Marwin Gonzalez

EMBED More News Videos

Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez holds on to a large gold champagne bottle as part of his celebration.

Dallas Keuchel

EMBED More News Videos

Dallas Keuchel after WS: 'We love you, Houston'

Brad Peacock
EMBED More News Videos

Brad Peacock speaks high of Morton's Game 7 close

Joe Musgrove

EMBED More News Videos

Astros relief pitcher Joe Musgrove talks about his unflappable team even after a loss in Game 6.

Charlie Morton

EMBED More News Videos

Charlie Morton raves on his Astros teammates

