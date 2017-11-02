CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2594490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros manager A.J. Hinch describes the long road to the team's Game 7 win.

World Series MVP Springer talks team's resiliency

Astros 3B Alex Bregman thanks Houston and promises more trophies in the future.

World Series Game 7 starting pitcher Lance McCullers sends a special message to Houston.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick expresses gratitude for being part of the championship squad.

Astros outfielder Marwin Gonzalez holds on to a large gold champagne bottle as part of his celebration.

Dallas Keuchel after WS: 'We love you, Houston'

Brad Peacock speaks high of Morton's Game 7 close

Astros relief pitcher Joe Musgrove talks about his unflappable team even after a loss in Game 6.

Charlie Morton raves on his Astros teammates

Soak it in, Astros. You've earned history.As has been done three times in the last month and a half, the Houston clubhouse popped open the bubbly Wednesday night to celebrate a big win. But, unlike the other times, this win was historic - the team's first World Series championship.Locker stalls were lined with plastic and the bottles of champagne were sprayed. ABC13's Greg Bailey swam through the sprays of celebration to talk to Astros players on this special night.