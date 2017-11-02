Celebrate the Astros World Series win with these freebies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Astros fans are excited, to say the least. Houston made history with its first ever World Series title.
Fans, check out what the city is giving away after the championship game.
Snappy Salads: Fans wearing Astros apparel will win a free half snap at the Fountain View location.
Rita's of Houston: Astros fans receive a free upgrade to a waffle bowl or cone.
Orange Leaf: Astros fans will receive a free froyo from Orange Leaf frozen yogurt in The Woodlands.
MDC Professional Services: Free notaries for all customers in November.
Swolle Nutrition: Head over to Swole Nutrition Facebook page and qualify for a free bootcamp classes every week for the rest of the year.
Discount Inspection & Breaks: The company has a sweepstakes going if the Astros win the World Series. They are offering more than $8,000 worth of car repair prizes to 16 winners. To qualify, fans must like their Facebook page and tag three friends under their post.
Oui Banh Mi: A lucky customer can win 10 percent off purchases from the sandwich shop for a year following the Astros World Series win.
Gallery Furniture: Owner Jim "Matress Mack" Mcingvale will refund purchases of $3,000 or more after the World Series win.
Shake Shack: Offering the first 50 customers at the Houston Galleria restaurant a free chili cheese dog on Thursday.
