SPORTS

CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament



CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament May 27-Sep 4

The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. Fishing categories include Speckled Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, Gafftop, Dorado, King Mackerel and Ling (Cobia). There is also a special tagged Redfish Division in which winners receive complete boat and truck combos. In order to ensure a fair and impartial outcome, the tournament is professionally directed. It is also zero-budgeted, which means that the money raised is put back into the event in the form of media, prizes and more scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day.

EMBED More News Videos

CCA 2017

How's The Weather
MEGA DOPPLER 13
MORE WEATHER
ABC-13 WEATHER APP
Related Topics:
sportssportsfishingCCA
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets, Spurs ready for reset after surprising blowout
Rockets' 22 3-pointers dismantle Spurs, 126-99 in Game 1
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
Nene, Dewayne Dedmon ejected from Rockets-Spurs Game 1
More Sports
Top Stories
Murder charge expected in UT campus attack
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off tonight
McDonald's debuts new French fry 'Frork'
Teachers, grab your Teacher Appreciation Week deals!
Body of Korean War veteran returns to Houston
Spend $20 on some of the hottest summer concerts
Show More
Stormy weather likely Wednesday
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
Thieves use power saw to steal ATM from Gallery Furniture
Police searching for fugitive sex offender in Houston
Lone Star showdown: Rockets roll over Spurs in Game 1
More News
Photos
Downtown freeway project promises to increase speeds
BAD BLOOD: Tempers flare as Astros beat Rangers 6-2
4 killed by violent storms in East Texas
PHOTOS: Lindor leads Indians past Astros 4-3
More Photos