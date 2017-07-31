Texans cornerback Robert Nelson Jr. has become somewhat of a journeyman in the NFL with stops in Cleveland, Arizona and two stints with the Texans.All offseason he worked with the goal of improving his chances of making the team and the coaching staff has been taking note.Nelson has had to work hard for everything in life.Raised in Lakeland Fla., he stayed away from the crime that was so prevalent. After relocating and eventually playing at Arizona State, he had his nephew move in with him to avoid the temptations of Lakeland.Now, Nelson is fighting for a spot on the Texans and watching his nephew play football at Kansas State.