SPORTS

Carmelo Anthony's reported trade from Thunder to Hawks sets potential move to Houston in motion

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about Carmelo Anthony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Carmelo Anthony's maiden voyage to the Houston Rockets appears to be in motion, with the Oklahoma City Thunder reportedly shipping off the 10-time All-Star to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony is expected to be waived once he lands with the Hawks, at which point the Rockets appear to be the frontrunner to pick up the 15-year veteran.

Wojnarowski adds the Hawks will reportedly pay Anthony a $27.8 million buyout in one shot rather than spreading it out over several seasons. Anthony elected to opt in to the final year of his contract with the Thunder at the start of free agency.



The move should wrap up Anthony's lone season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which had its ups and downs. While the team won 48 games and reached the NBA Playoffs, it was felt by many the team underachieved after a first-round exit.

Anthony saw his role diminish. He averaged career lows in points, field goal attempts and field goal percentage.

The Rockets currently have other moves to focus on as well. Clint Capela has yet to re-sign with the organization. The front office has not found luck trading Ryan Anderson's contract. While moving Anderson's contract could make it easier for the Rockets to sign Anthony, Houston could offer him the veteran's minimum or mid-level exception rates.

Anthony has been on the Rockets' radar in recent years.

A report came out saying the two sides met in Las Vegas, where the NBA Summer League took place. Thunder management gave Anthony permission to speak with other teams, including the Miami Heat.

A wing player has become a priority for the Rockets after losing Luc Mbah a Moute and Trevor Ariza in the early stages of free agency. Those two were key contributors to the Rockets having one of the top defenses last season.
Anthony has history with Rockets guard Chris Paul, who inked a new long-term contract with the organization. Those two are part of the famous "banana boat" along with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

James recently announced his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Can Daryl Morey and company pull off another star name in free agency? Only time will tell.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston Rocketscarmelo anthonyOklahoma City ThunderAtlanta HawksHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News