The Houston Astros get back to regular season baseball Thursday, but local fans won't be able to cheer them on at Minute Maid Park.The team's first game of the season is in Arlington against the Texas Rangers.But you don't have to travel to catch the action.Several places across the Houston area are hosting watch parties, so you don't have to miss a minute of opening day.The game starts at 2:35 p.m.You can also check out these spots for the Astros home opener on April 2.310 North St., Houston, TX 77009Indoor and outdoor TVs will be playing the home opener. There's also a dog-friendly patio.1880 Texas St, Houston, TX 77003The tavern says it has an abundance of TVs, perfect for baseball viewing.There are also three bars.1515 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002You can find ample seating at the Italian restaurant, plus $5 Astros game day specials on select beers.1777 Walker St, Houston, TX 77010This restaurant named after Astros legend Craig Biggio boasts two 30-foot HD screens, so you can have a front row seat to those home runs.1012 Congress, Houston, TX 77002There are more than 40 televisions and 30 beers on tap. That's more than enough to keep you cheering from open to close.909 Franklin, Houston, TX 77002Have an opening day fiesta at this bar, which has multiple 82-inch televisions. Tacos are located across the hall along with margaritas.