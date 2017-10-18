SPORTS

BUFFS TO 'STROS: History of Houston baseball

EMBED </>More Videos

The history of pro baseball in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros weren't the only baseball team to represent Houston. The city's professional baseball history goes back to the 1800's.

Houston Buffaloes
The minor league Houston Buffaloes were the city's pro baseball club from 1888 until 1961. Their nickname came from Buffalo Bayou. The Buffaloes became a Triple-A affiliate for the Colt .45s.

Wednesday night on Eyewitness News at 10, join ABC13 as we speak with a Houston Buffaloes player and look back at the team.
The Colt .45s
In 1960, the National League granted an expansion team to Houston, in which their team could play in the 1962 season. The new team would be named the Colt .45s after a "Name the Team" contest. The team played at Colt Stadium, a temporary venue near the construction site of the Astrodome.

Houston Astros
On December 1, 1964, the team announced the name change from Colt .45s to Astros. The name change was to honor Houston's new position as the center of the nation's space program. The Astros' logo and colors have evolved over the years, but the name probably won't be changing for a long time.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsMLBHouston AstroshistorybaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros look to Keuchel to get back on track
Astros look to Keuchel to get back on track
Sore knee relegates Chris Paul to bench as Rockets hold off Warriors
NFL Draft going to Cowboys' stadium in 2018
More Sports
Top Stories
Fired teacher allegedly touched 8-year-old at school
Hours before execution, Tourniquet Killer granted stay
3 Spring ISD schools placed on lockdown
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
Tragic house fire kills mom and 5 children
Massive traffic backups for D-SNAP lines
NFL Draft going to Cowboys' stadium in 2018
Council refuses to raise taxes, despite mayor's request
Show More
Suspected office gunman linked to another shooting
He's set to die today, but who is Tourniquet Killer?
HPD looking for victims linked to Boy Scout volunteer
Another beautiful, sunny day in Houston!
Ford recalling 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue
More News
Top Video
Fired teacher allegedly touched 8-year-old at school
NFL Draft going to Cowboys' stadium in 2018
Police ID woman found in remote area of Missouri City
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
More Video