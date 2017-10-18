BUFFS TO 'STROS: History of Houston baseball

#Astros excitement may be at an all-time high! Tonight at 10, we take a look back at H-Town's baseball history including the Houston Buffs. pic.twitter.com/IiREwgDymk — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) October 18, 2017

The Astros weren't the only baseball team to represent Houston. The city's professional baseball history goes back to the 1800's.The minor league Houston Buffaloes were the city's pro baseball club from 1888 until 1961. Their nickname came from Buffalo Bayou. The Buffaloes became a Triple-A affiliate for the Colt .45s.In 1960, the National League granted an expansion team to Houston, in which their team could play in the 1962 season. The new team would be named the Colt .45s after a "Name the Team" contest. The team played at Colt Stadium, a temporary venue near the construction site of the Astrodome.On December 1, 1964, the team announced the name change from Colt .45s to Astros. The name change was to honor Houston's new position as the center of the nation's space program. The Astros' logo and colors have evolved over the years, but the name probably won't be changing for a long time.