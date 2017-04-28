As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs, we're taking a closer look at the head-to-head matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.Both Harden and Leonard have been to the playoffs every year of his NBA career. Leonard does have one piece of jewelry that Harden is still searching for: a championship ring.This season, Harden has averaged nearly a triple-double -- 29.8 points, 12.5 assists and nine rebounds -- against the Spurs.