SPORTS

Battle of I-10: A breakdown of the battle between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard

EMBED </>More News Videos

A look at the matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Houston Rockets prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs, we're taking a closer look at the head-to-head matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Both Harden and Leonard have been to the playoffs every year of his NBA career. Leonard does have one piece of jewelry that Harden is still searching for: a championship ring.

This season, Harden has averaged nearly a triple-double -- 29.8 points, 12.5 assists and nine rebounds -- against the Spurs.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsSan Antonio Spursnba playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
New Texans QB Deshaun Watson willing to 'learn from veteran guys'
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
J.J. Watt tells Steelers' Antonio Brown to treat brother T.J. like rookie
The Bears, Chiefs and Texans gave up plenty for risky QB prospects ... here's why
More Sports
Top Stories
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
Deputies looking for missing teen with special needs
President Bush discharged from hospital
12-year-old missing more than 2 weeks found safe
HPD: Suspect uses tire iron to hit armored truck
Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer
Show More
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Taxpayers pay for Mayor Turner and guests' trip to Super Bowl
Hey Houston! Meet your new Texans QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson trades cleats for spiked Louboutin shoes
More News
Top Video
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
Deputies looking for missing teen with special needs
Art Rascon reflects on covering 1992 LA riots
Die-hard fan gets Law & Order tattoo on lower back
More Video