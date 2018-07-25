SPORTS

Brazosport HS football coach honors late athlete who battled with cancer

Jon Hughes' spirit was never forgotten by Brazosport High School football coach Mike Ferrell, who mentored the student athlete back in 2003 at Kempner High School.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Brazosport High School head football coach Mike Ferrell has coached numerous players over the years.

Many have taught him a thing or two on how to be a better coach. But, none have impacted his coaching career like Jon Hughes, who he met in his first coaching stop at Kempner High School in 2003.

Ferrell remembers Hughes for always being "game day excited," even if it was to run sprints or lift weights in 100-degree heat.

Jon lost his battle with testicular cancer last month and the news hit his former coach hard.

"I cried like a baby when I found out," Ferrell said.

Jon did not care for stats or accolades, he simply wanted to win.

Coach Ferrell said he has never forgotten that, and will honor Jon in every practice and game by putting his initials "JH" on every game sheet.

He will even call out his favorite play, 34 gut, in this season's first game to honor Jon and his family.

The Exporters will open up their regular season on Friday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. against Hitchcock.
