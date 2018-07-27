SPORTS

Meet J.J. Watt? Check! Boy's creative to-do list helps him meet Texans star

A little boy had his dream come true when he got to meet J.J. at training camp.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
When you want to meet J.J. Watt, sometimes all you need is the power of Twitter and a little creativity.

A Houston Texans fan named Finn was at training camp holding a sign with a very important to-do list.

The sign indicated that Finn had a busy 2017. Not only did he attend Texans training camp last year, but he also managed to get appendicitis and poison ivy.

The other half of the sign had a different set of goals for 2018: attend training camp, don't grow a new appendix, don't get poison ivy, and most important, meet J.J. Watt.

Finn's creativity caught the attention of Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Slovak who posted the photo on Twitter.



Sure enough, Watt came through a couple hours later.

Finn's mom, Jennifer Brannan, posted an update saying that her son got that last box checked in the most unique way, with Watt's signature.

It was apparently a rough 2017 for Finn. Brannan explained that her son got appendicitis just five days after getting poison ivy.



As Brannan said, here's to a surgery free 2018 for both Finn and Watt!

