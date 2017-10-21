Bold predictions as Astros enter World Series

A sea of orange swarmed Minute Maid Park tonight.A fan named Marco dressed in an orange wig, glasses with an "H" on each lens and large logo necklace said, "The energy is incredible."Inside the concourse the crowd grew and anticipation filled the air."It's insane, there's so many people here. Everyone is really excited," said Marco.If anyone saw this train coming it was Ben Reiter, a Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated. In 2014 he made a bold prediction of the Astros who had the worst record in the league at the time. He claimed 2017 would be the Astros year."Now it feels like all those ideas, brain power is coming together in a really special way," said Reiter.Fan Raciel Gonzalez said, "It's an incredible journey that this team has made it through. They have the talent, they have the desire to win."And even his nephew, one of the youngest fans in the stands, went to the park knowing what was at stake tonight."He knows today is do or die and we're not here to die, we're here to carry on," said Gonzalez.