Meet the woman who designed the Oilers Derrick Dolls cheer uniform

BLUE AND RED: The woman who designed the Oilers Derrick Dolls cheer uniform tells ABC13 how it all came together. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Derrick Dolls have a special place in the hearts of all former Oilers fans.

The customary Colombia blue and red uniforms were created by designer Kay King.

King did work for former Harris County Judge Roy Hofheinz at the Astrodome, and he recommended her to Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams.

Getting Adams to buy into her vision was a process, but after she created the first prototype, he was in.

The main thing Adams wanted was for the costumes to look better than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

