EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2324977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's why we LOVE the Houston Texans cheerleaders!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1809387" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's the 2016 recap video of the Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts. They will be looking to fill their 2017 squad beginning April 1.

The Derrick Dolls have a special place in the hearts of all former Oilers fans.The customary Colombia blue and red uniforms were created by designer Kay King.King did work for former Harris County Judge Roy Hofheinz at the Astrodome, and he recommended her to Houston Oilers owner Bud Adams.Getting Adams to buy into her vision was a process, but after she created the first prototype, he was in.The main thing Adams wanted was for the costumes to look better than the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.