'I had to choose my mom:' Alex Bregman gifts mom car he won for All-Star game MVP award

Jackie Bregman speaks on her son's big All-Star Game (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman proved just how much he loves his mama after winning the All-Star MVP Tuesday night.

Bregman had a big night in D.C., hitting a homerun in the 10th inning of the All-Star game. Then he was named the MVP. But what he did after is making us all say "Awww."

Part of the perks for winning All-Star Game MVP is getting a car, but he had to choose between a truck or a Camaro.

"I gotta go with the Camaro and I gotta give it to my mom," Bregman said.

He said his family joked about if he won the award, what he would do.

"My dad wanted the truck and my mom wanted the Camaro. I had to choose my mom," he said.

You could see his mother, Jackie Bregman, running toward him on the field with open arms.

Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back solo home runs to help the American League defeat the National League 8-6.

Bregman left D.C. to head to Los Angeles for the Espys, where the Astros and his teammates are up for several awards.

In a video on his Instagram stories, Bregman is seen boarding a private jet from Washington D.C. with Jose Altuve.

RELATED: From Houston to Hollywood: Astros, Rockets up for awards at Espys

The all-star Astros are headed to the Espys!

