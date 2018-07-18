STERLING, Virginia (KTRK) --A pickup game in basketball ended with cops being called to the gym.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, a player called authorities after a hard foul during the game at an LA Fitness on Monday.
The incident report was classified as an assault.
The situation appeared to have calmed down, because when an officer arrived, the man who called police decided not to press charges.
ABC News reports that Officer Josiah Kennedy, who was the respondent, said in the report that management at the gym gave the two men "one more chance to keep the game civil" or they'd be tossed out of the LA Fitness for the day.
Someone at the gym recorded the incident and shared the video on Instagram and Twitter.
"This is the hardest foul in America, bro," said the person filming the aftermath of the foul. He asked the other players milling about on the court, "You calling the cops if you get fouled?"
The man behind the video asked the officer, "Have you ever been called for a basketball foul before?"
"No," the officer told him. He said he was told there was a fight at the LA Fitness.
