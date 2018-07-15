SPORTS

Baseball team draws anger over upcoming 'Millennial Night'

Minor league team draws anger over 'Millennial Night' (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (KTRK) --
An Alabama minor league baseball team is making millennials mad with a new promotion.

The Montgomery Biscuits are holding their first Millennial Night, which they say celebrates all things millennials allegedly love, like selfie stations and avocados.

The post also starts with the line, "Want free things, without doing much work?"

Many millennials and some of their parents find that offensive, saying it's stereotyping millennials and it could have been left out.

But team officials say the post wasn't meant to offend millennials, only to point out cliche things and have fun with it.
