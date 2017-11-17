HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Going, going, gone! A baseball that helped the Houston Astros win the first World Series in team history sold to the highest bidder.
The ball, which Lance McCullers hit during the second inning of Game 7, sold for $9,505.
In a post on social media, McCullers shared the news with several "shocked face" emojis.
RELATED: Lance McCullers shows off his World Series grillz
RELATED: Lance McCullers Jr. celebrates World Series win by helping animals
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff