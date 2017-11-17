SPORTS

Baseball hit by Lance McCullers in Game 7 sold for nearly $10,000

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Going, going, gone! A baseball that helped the Houston Astros win the first World Series in team history sold to the highest bidder.

The ball, which Lance McCullers hit during the second inning of Game 7, sold for $9,505.

In a post on social media, McCullers shared the news with several "shocked face" emojis.

Lance McCullers gets World Series grill

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
