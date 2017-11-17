EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2648208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lance McCullers gets World Series grill

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2423819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Houston Pets Alive" only became a physical shelter after they rescued hundreds of animals during Harvey, but they've been saving animals from euthanasia for years.

Going, going, gone! A baseball that helped the Houston Astros win the first World Series in team history sold to the highest bidder.The ball, which Lance McCullers hit during the second inning of Game 7, sold for $9,505.In a post on social media, McCullers shared the news with several "shocked face" emojis.