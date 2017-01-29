SPORTS

Atlanta Falcons arrive in Houston for Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons arrive at Bush Airport for Super Bowl 51.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
After lots of anticipation we're nearly there, the first team is in Houston ahead of the big game.

The Atlanta Falcons arrived this afternoon at a hangar at Bush airport.

The team touched down around 3pm and they went straight from the plane to buses waiting nearby.

PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcon arrive in Houston
Houston police showed up parade-style on motorcycles to escort the buses full of Falcon players.

They're gearing up for the game that starts almost exactly one week from now at NRG stadium.

The New England Patriots are scheduled to land in Houston Monday.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
