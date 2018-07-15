SPORTS

Astros' Justin Verlander tight-lipped after game on pregnancy announcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Verlander tight-lipped after game about becoming a father. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was tight-lipped when it came to talking about a recent announcement that he and Kate Upton are expecting their first child.

After the Astros game Sunday, Verlander was asked about the pregnancy news.

"Can you talk to us about becoming a dad?"

"Ha, wow. You ambushed me with that one. Not ready to talk about that yet. This is baseball. Baseball interview. Nice try, though," Verlander said.

On Saturday, Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram with the hashtag "pregnant in Miami."

Verlander responded with his own post and said, "You're going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can't wait to start this new journey with you! You're the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I've ever met! I'm so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much."

Verlander and Upton were married Nov. 4 in Italy, just days after the Astros won the World Series.

RELATED: Kate Upton shares details of fairytale Italian wedding to Justin Verlander
EMBED More News Videos

Photos of Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's wedding in Italy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News