HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Astros have had a lot of different looks through the years, ranging from their 60's look to the crazy rainbow uniforms of the 80's. Here's a look at the evolution of Astros' uniforms through the years.
1962-64
First, before they were the Astros, they were the Colt .45's. Their jersey featured the name "Colts" in orange, with a picture of a Colt .45 underneath in navy.
1965-70
When the team moved into the Astrodome in 1965 they changed their name to the "Astros" to reflect the city's new image as a leader in space exploration. Their new uniform featured the name "Astros" with a shooting star above the logo. The colors were orange and navy.
1971-74
The uniform was slightly altered with orange becoming the primary color and the shooting star was orange was well.
1975-79
The Astros came out with a radical new uniform, later referred to as the "rainbow" jerseys. The uniform featured a block of orange stripes across the entire chest area, with "Astros" across the top.
1980-86
The rainbow uniforms continues with a different variation on the orange stripes and star outlined in white.
1987-93
What started out as the road uniform during the rainbow uniform years became the new Astros uniform. The uniform featured a white jersey with rainbow stripes down the shoulders and "Astros" across the chest. The "rainbow shoulders" uniform is the longest running uniform for the Astros.
1994-99
For the first time in the franchise's history, the Astros break away from the orange and navy colors. The new uniforms feature a new "Astros" logo in navy and gold.
2000-12
The Astros move to Minute Maid Park, the site of a former train station. Their colors change to railroad brick red and black. The "Astros" logo is changed again.
2013-Present
When the Astros moved to the American League they went back to team's original color and old-school-style.
