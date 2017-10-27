HOUSTON ASTROS

From shooting stars to rainbows, Astros uniforms through the years

EMBED </>More Videos

Guns, shooting stars and rainbows, check out Houston Astros uniforms through the years (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Astros have had a lot of different looks through the years, ranging from their 60's look to the crazy rainbow uniforms of the 80's. Here's a look at the evolution of Astros' uniforms through the years.

1962-64

First, before they were the Astros, they were the Colt .45's. Their jersey featured the name "Colts" in orange, with a picture of a Colt .45 underneath in navy.

1965-70
When the team moved into the Astrodome in 1965 they changed their name to the "Astros" to reflect the city's new image as a leader in space exploration. Their new uniform featured the name "Astros" with a shooting star above the logo. The colors were orange and navy.

1971-74
The uniform was slightly altered with orange becoming the primary color and the shooting star was orange was well.

1975-79

The Astros came out with a radical new uniform, later referred to as the "rainbow" jerseys. The uniform featured a block of orange stripes across the entire chest area, with "Astros" across the top.

1980-86
The rainbow uniforms continues with a different variation on the orange stripes and star outlined in white.

1987-93
What started out as the road uniform during the rainbow uniform years became the new Astros uniform. The uniform featured a white jersey with rainbow stripes down the shoulders and "Astros" across the chest. The "rainbow shoulders" uniform is the longest running uniform for the Astros.
1994-99
For the first time in the franchise's history, the Astros break away from the orange and navy colors. The new uniforms feature a new "Astros" logo in navy and gold.

2000-12
The Astros move to Minute Maid Park, the site of a former train station. Their colors change to railroad brick red and black. The "Astros" logo is changed again.

2013-Present
When the Astros moved to the American League they went back to team's original color and old-school-style.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Astros' Hinch stands by struggling closer Giles
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Help us rank the best hair of the World Series
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros' Hinch stands by struggling closer Giles
Texans' Bob McNair apologizes for 'inmates' statement during owners meeting
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
More Sports
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Show More
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
What are the JFK files?
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
HCSO: Up to 9 vehicles hit woman who died on Hwy 249
More News
Top Video
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person the world'
PHOTOS: John F. Kennedy through the years
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
More Video