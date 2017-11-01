  • BREAKING NEWS CHECK TRAFFIC MAP: Numerous accidents on freeways around Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO LIVE MEGA DOPPLER: Check rain in your area
WORLD SERIES

Astros fall to Dodgers 3-1, Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros fell to Dodgers 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series. The series is now tied 3-3. Game 7 will decide the World Series Champion.

The Astros went on the board as George Springer hit a home run in the third inning. The Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor hit a base hit in the sixth that brought Austin Barnes in for a run. Corey Seager had a sacrifice fly to bring in Chase Utley for the leading run.

Dodgers went up again as Joc Peterson scored a home run in the seventh inning.

The Astros will face the Dodgers one last time on Wednesday at 7:20 p.m in Los Angeles.

Lance McCullers Jr. will be the starting pitcher.

Follow ABC13 Houston Sports on Twitter for live updates from L.A. and live tweet coverage during Game 6.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesMLBHouston AstrosLos Angeles DodgersHoustonCalifornia
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
FREE FOOD: 'Steal a taco' from Taco Bell today
Dodgers fans boo Astros' Yuli Gurriel in response to gesture
Lance McCullers Jr., Yu Darvish to start Game 7, but all pitchers ready in relief
More world series
SPORTS
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
Dodgers fans boo Astros' Yuli Gurriel in response to gesture
Lance McCullers Jr., Yu Darvish to start Game 7, but all pitchers ready in relief
Game 7 a fitting conclusion for Astros, Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Sloppy morning commute in Houston
Judge to accused molester: 'You cannot stalk them'
Astros' 1st World Series title hinges on Game 7 win
1 dead after mobile home fire in Huffman
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game
Show More
HPD officers able to show Astros spirit
8 dead in rampage, 'cowardly' truck attack on NYC bike path
Large security presence at World Series parties
Harris County company makes baseball bats for the pros
Texans' minority owner defends Bob McNair
More News
Top Video
Texas is far better than California, and here's why
5-year veteran of NYPD shot West Side Highway suspect
'Til death do they part: Couple married in haunted house
Astros fans cautious at Minute Maid Park after NYC attack
More Video