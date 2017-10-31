HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A high stakes game like World Series Game 6 has produced high demand for the viewing party happening tonight at Minute Maid Park.
Officials with the Houston Astros said late this morning that they have reached distribution capacity for the party that is happening while the team plays for a title in Los Angeles.
Vouchers were being offered for free during all road postseason games. The only way fans could claim a voucher was through the Astros' postseason website.
As has been mentioned over and over in game telecasts over the postseason, Justin Verlander had just minutes to make a decision on his immediate future in the Majors.
Eyewitness News is in Los Angeles for the Astros' potential World Series clinching Game 6. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the day for live reports from Dodger Stadium.
Presented before him ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline was a proposed trade to send him from Detroit, a place he has spent 12 years of his career, to Houston, which at the time was in desperate need of pitching help.
Again, minutes.
In a way, the difference between the Astros coming within a win of their first World Series title is just minutes.
You see, after Verlander arrived to much pomp from a long suffering fan base, the 34-year-old pitcher showed that waiving his no-trade clause to go to Houston was arguably the smartest move of his career.
Verlander went 5-0 in five starts to close out his regular season with the Astros. He followed that up with four postseason wins in five appearances, including his first ever victory in relief.
He has been unbeaten wearing the home whites and road grays of the Astros.
And now, the reigning ALCS MVP, one-time Cy Young Award winner and AL MVP has a chance on Tuesday to complete his resume with "World Series champion."
To do this, as well as become the hero for the Astros, he will return to Dodger Stadium where despite an impressive six innings of work in Game 2, he let three earned runs score, two of them off of solo home runs. Of course, that was all before a Houston rally in a contest that was considered the best World Series game ever played - at least, until Game 5.
Sunday night's hit fest and third ever World Series game win for the Astros gave proof that all history can get crushed into the Crawford Boxes easily. After all, we assumed Clayton Kershaw and Dallas Keuchel would shut down their respective parts of the ballgame.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will once again rely on Rich Hill, who pitched four innings of three-hit baseball in Game 2. Despite limiting damage to the potent Astros offense, the Dodgers arguably pulled him too early, relying on a bullpen that has since been overworked to this point.
Verlander has proven that he's ready to pitch a whole nine innings when he needs to, tossing a complete game in Game 2 of the ALCS.
While it's unpredictable how the pitching will be handled going into Game 6, you can find no surprise if manager A.J. Hinch looks to his remaining starters for relief roles. Lance McCullers Jr. could be the most likely first man out of the bullpen if the game comes within two runs or less in either advantage.
First pitch for Game 6 is set for 7:20 p.m.
