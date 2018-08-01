SPORTS

Roberto Osuna, new Houston Astros pitcher, to plead not guilty in domestic violence case, lawyer says

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros face backlash over pitcher accused of domestic violence

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada --
A lawyer for former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna, who is facing an assault charge, is taking issue with comments from the general manager of his client's new team, the Houston Astros.

The 23-year-old Osuna was arrested in May and charged in a domestic violence case.

He was traded to the Houston Astros on Monday and the general manager Jeff Luhnow said the club is "confident that Osuna is remorseful, has willfully complied with all consequences related to his past behavior" and has proactively engaged in counseling.

Osuna's lawyer, Domenic Basile, said Wednesday that his client is remorseful of the circumstances of the situation - which include being traded and a 75-game suspension - but plans to plead not guilty.

Osuna's court case has been put over to Sept. 5.

The pitcher was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday.

"I think he's remorseful that the circumstances are what they are," Basile said. "But at the end of the day in the criminal court ... his intention is to plead not guilty."

READ MORE:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astroscanadadomestic violencearrest
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News