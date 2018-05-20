SPORTS
espn

Astros put Derek Fisher on DL; call up J.D. Davis, who is hitting .415 in minors

J.D. Davis, who leads Triple-A with a .415 batting average, was recalled by the Houston Astros on Sunday when they placed outfielder Derek Fisher on the 10-day disabled list withgastrointestinal discomfort.

The move with Fisher was made retroactive to Saturday.

This will be Davis' second stint in the majors with the Astros this season. He batted .250 in 24 at-bats to begin this season.

Since being demoted to Triple-A Fresno, Davis, an infielder, also has four home runs and 36 RBIs in 130 at-bats. He hit for the cycle on Thursday, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs in Fresno's 9-7 victory over El Paso.

ESPN's Keith Law ranked him as the No. 10 prospect in the Astros' system.

Fisher is hitting .176 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 81 plate appearances this season.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbjd davishouston astrosderek fisher
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets look to take 2-1 series lead against Warriors
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
Astros hope McCullers can deliver series win vs. Indians
J.J. Watt to pay for funerals of victims in Santa Fe High School shooting
More Sports
Top Stories
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Rockets look to take 2-1 series lead against Warriors
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Exchange student from Pakistan among 10 killed in shooting
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Houston
Show More
First injury reported due to Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
1 killed after truck slams into two vehicles in NE Harris County
Authorities search for 3 inmates who escaped jail
Customer allegedly found bleach pod in McDonald's drink
President George H.W. Bush departed Houston today for Maine
More News