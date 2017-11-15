WORLD SERIES

Astros players to meet with fans at Academy stores in Houston area

Astros players to meet with fans at Academy stores in Houston area (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Series excitement isn't over.

The Houston Astros have been making their rounds across the Houston area to meet with fans and starting today, several players will be signing autographs at Academy Sports + Outdoors locations.

Below is the list of players, store locations and times for their appearances:

  • Carlos Correa, Nov. 15 from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at 9734 Katy Fwy.
  • Lance McCullers, Nov. 15 from 7 - 8 p.m. at 2084 Business Center Dr. in Pearland
  • Alex Bregman, Nov. 16 from 7 - 8:30 p.m. at 21351 Gulf Fwy. in Webster
  • Jose Altuve, Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at 23155 Katy Fwy.


The autographs are free, but Academy says passes will be distributed two hours before each appearance on a first come, first serve basis.

Each player will only sign a copy of their poster (see Facebook post below) provided by Academy. They cannot sign any other outside items or merchandise.

