Astros' player sports Father's Day cleats on the field

The Astros' Jose Altuve stepped on to the field ready to celebrate Father's Day sporting a pair of special cleats. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros' Jose Altuve stepped on to the field ready to celebrate Father's Day sporting a pair of special cleats.

In Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Altuve walked out and announced it was his first Father's Day -- through his cleats.
The ball player's cleats had "First Father's Day" written on them along with the name of his daughter, Melanie, who was born in November.

It turned out to be more than just a Father's Day celebration after the Astros walked away with a 7 to 1 win.

