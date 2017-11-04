SPORTS

Houston Astros party with Paul Wall and Travis Scott at Clé

At Clé, Alex Bregman and other Astros players celebrated their big World Series win. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
While some of the Houston Astros opted for Disney World, others were itching for a night out.

Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Jake Marisnick were all caught on Instagram celebrating their big World Series win at Cle in Midtown.

The players took us inside their party limo on social media, filming Bregman as he did a pole dance on the way to the nightclub.

Once inside, we watched as they partied with Paul Wall as performer Travis Scott took the stage.

These images were taken from Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr.'s Instagram stories, which documented their night out on the town.

PARTY TIME: Luke Gregerson ran into some Astros fans in midtown

Luke Gregerson ran into some Astros fans after a hot time at Clé Houston.

Best moments from Astros World Series parade
If you missed a second of the Astros parade, here are the best moments

"World Series Grillz": Paul Wall drops song dedicated to Astros championship
Paul Wall releases "World Series Grillz" song for Astros.

Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
Astros' pitcher Lance McCullers expressed interest in a tweet.

