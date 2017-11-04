HOUSTON (KTRK) --While some of the Houston Astros opted for Disney World, others were itching for a night out.
Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Jake Marisnick were all caught on Instagram celebrating their big World Series win at Cle in Midtown.
The players took us inside their party limo on social media, filming Bregman as he did a pole dance on the way to the nightclub.
Once inside, we watched as they partied with Paul Wall as performer Travis Scott took the stage.
These images were taken from Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers, Jr.'s Instagram stories, which documented their night out on the town.
