Astros part of record-breaking World Series

Astros are the first team with five different players to hit a home run in a single World Series game

Both teams have hit a combined 22 home runs in this World Series

14 players have hit home runs in this World Series

Game 5 is the highest scoring extra inning game in MLB postseason history

Three 3-run home runs hit in Game 5

The 5-hour, 17-minute Game 5 is the second longest in World Series history

There have been 101 home runs in the post season

Not only are the Astros earning history, they're making it. Take a look at some of the new records from this wild postseason.