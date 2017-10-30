SPORTS

Astros part of record-breaking World Series

Astros in record-breaking World Series (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Not only are the Astros earning history, they're making it. Take a look at some of the new records from this wild postseason.

  • Astros are the first team with five different players to hit a home run in a single World Series game
  • Both teams have hit a combined 22 home runs in this World Series
  • 14 players have hit home runs in this World Series
  • Game 5 is the highest scoring extra inning game in MLB postseason history
  • Three 3-run home runs hit in Game 5
  • The 5-hour, 17-minute Game 5 is the second longest in World Series history
  • There have been 101 home runs in the post season

