Astros part of record-breaking World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Not only are the Astros earning history, they're making it. Take a look at some of the new records from this wild postseason.
- Astros are the first team with five different players to hit a home run in a single World Series game
- Both teams have hit a combined 22 home runs in this World Series
- 14 players have hit home runs in this World Series
- Game 5 is the highest scoring extra inning game in MLB postseason history
- Three 3-run home runs hit in Game 5
- The 5-hour, 17-minute Game 5 is the second longest in World Series history
- There have been 101 home runs in the post season
