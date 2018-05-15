SPORTS

From hailing cabs to riding subways: Astros mascot Orbit takes New York

While the team was away on a road trip, the Astros' mascot Orbit took a trip of his own to New York City. (KTRK)

NEW YORK (KTRK) --
Orbit is taking a bite out of the Big Apple.

While the Houston Astros are away in California on a three-game road trip versus the Los Angeles Angels, their mascot is soaking up the sights of New York City.

Videos and photos from the MLB social media pages, as well as Orbit's own accounts, show him at MLB Headquarters, hailing a taxi and trying to ride the subway.

He even snapped a photo with other NYC visitors, the Laker Girls.


Orbit's adventures also took him to one of the busiest and brightest spots of all in New York City, Times Square.

On Tuesday, he was spotted with other mascots palling around at the 2018 ESPN Upfront, where the network reveals new projects and presents them to advertisers.

His team might be a coast away, but at least he's still having fun!
