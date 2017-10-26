SPORTS

'Nonsense, some fabrications': Astros manager refutes report of altercation at team hotel

Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch called allegations that he was involved in an alteration at the team hotel after Game 1 of the World Series "some nonsense" and "some fabrication."

A story by TMZ.com claimed Hinch "snapped" at fans after they began "talking trash" about the Astros.

According to ESPN, that report is not true. Sources told ESPN that fans at the bar in the team's hotel were cursing and disrespectful to women traveling in the Astros' party.

Those patrons were asked to leave and Astros security called police when the fans made threats on their way out the door, sources said.

"It's a shame I get asked about some nonsense, some fabrication and non-stories and I have to respond to it on a national stage," Hinch said.

