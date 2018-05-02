The Astros are not necessarily in panic mode 31 games into their World Series title defense season.But, when nine of the 11 losses so far in 2018 happen when one or no runs are scored, clear adjustments are in order.On Tuesday night, Houston got the maximum effort from ace Justin Verlander, who pitched eight scoreless innings with a career-best 14 strikeouts against the Yankees. He retired 16 straight batters before being relieved.That is good and all, except the Astros came up empty on the much needed run support. Of the six hits the Astros got off the stacked Yankees bullpen, Houston runners never reached third base safely.That aspect of their losses becomes problematic for anyone like Chris Devenski, Will Harris, Brad Peacock, or Ken Giles to extend a game.For Giles, the de facto closer, giving up the four earned runs in the 4-0 loss on Tuesday was a heartbreaker for the pitcher who had gotten into a groove as of late. Entering the second game of the Yankees series, he had converted seven straight save opportunities for the Astros.On a night that was supposed to be a triumph for the former American League Cy Young and MVP recipient, the rest of the Astros did him no favors.Be that as it may, Houston is 20-11 and in first place in the AL West heading into game three of the four-game series with the Yankees. The Astros will need a Cy Young-level effort from former award winner Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday night.In an oddity, Keuchel is statistically the runt of the dominant Astros starting rotation so far in 2018. In six starts, Keuchel has an ERA of 4.0 with just 28 strikeouts on a 1-4 record.In comparison, Keuchel's platoon-mates - Verlander, Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, and Lance McCullers Jr. - are sporting 62, 61, 45, and 44 strikeouts, with ERAs of no more than 3.71.In his previous two encounters with the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS, Keuchel pitched seven innings on 10 strikeouts in the game two win, but got roughed up in game five in the Bronx, pitching just four-and-two-thirds innings and allowing four earned runs.The first pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.