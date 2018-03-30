Astros' Keuchel gives up 5 hits in 5-1 loss to Rangers

Remember, Astros fans. The regular season is a marathon, not a sprint.Dallas Keuchel had a so-so outing in the second game of the season, pitching six innings with seven hits allowed.The Astros, though, were unable to capitalize on multiple opportunities to close deficits, eventually dropping game two of their series with the Texas Rangers, 5-1.Houston (1-1) was only 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and as many as eight runners were left on base.Max Stassi, who got the start at catcher in place of a resting Brian McCann, drove the only run in on a deep double to center.Houston, though, could only muster five hits to the Rangers' 10.Keuchel got the night game nod in game two after Justin Verlander's opening day start. Keuchel pitched on opening day two straight seasons before Thursday.Houston and Texas meet again Saturday for a 3:05 p.m. first pitch. The Astros will send Lance McCullers Jr. to the hill to go against the Rangers' Matt Moore.