HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros' Josh Reddick meets fans at Katy Whataburger

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is meeting with fans Tuesday at Whataburger.

The first-year Astros player will be accompanied by mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars team at 1255 N. Fry Rd. His appearance is slated from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Autographs will be guaranteed to the first 225 guests.

This is the second "Whatafan" event of the summer involving the American League-leading Astros. Fans can also register to win four tickets to an upcoming game, a VIP tour of Minute Maid Park and an autographed item.

All entrants are also eligible for a grand prize of lunch with the team's president of business operations, Reid Ryan.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBfast food restaurantKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Carlos Beltran homers after Astros hold mock funeral for his glove
Astros' Peacock faces M's, looking to solidify starting spot
Astros SS Carlos Correa says he has been playing through pain in thumb
Seager's homer in 10th lifts Mariners over Astros 9-7
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Carlos Beltran homers after Astros hold mock funeral for his glove
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta interested in buying the Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
Downpours hitting Houston area during lunchtime
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
Search for burglars called off after chase in N. Harris Co.
2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion
Show More
Health care bill collapses on arrival in Senate
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
Officer who killed Minneapolis woman identified
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Check to see if your vehicle is under recall
More News
Top Video
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
'Body builder to body lover' hopes to inspire others
Take a look at the life of Nelson Mandela
Tips to prevent your dog from encountering police
More Video