Kids all over the Houston-area dream of having a one-on-one conversation with Houston Astros second baseman and AL MVP Jose Altuve.For Mariano Ramirez that became a reality at Friday's Astros youth academy summer program.The dream began two weeks ago in Monterrey, Mexico, when he wrote a letter to the Astros via email that he wanted to attend the camp. One day after school, he got the best news ever as he was invited to be part of it.Ramirez could not hide his excitement!His biggest question for Altuve was not on how to hit or his play on the field. It was simply on how did he learn English so quickly coming from Venezuela.Altuve responded with, "You're young and have a full life ahead of you, which means you can learn it faster and better."The young athlete shared with us how the camp taught him not only how to work better with others due to the language barrier, but how to be mentally stronger.Mariano will take all the tools he learned and share them with his teammates in Monterrey.