Astros Joe Musgrove buys parents new Range Rover

Astros player Joe Musgrove gifted parents a Range Rover. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Most people would love to buy their parents a new car. Astros player Joe Musgrove was able to fulfill his lifelong dream of winning a World Series and buying his parents a Range Rover.

Astros pitcher Joe Musgrove posted a very sweet message to his Instagram and Twitter accounts wishing his father a Happy Birthday, and showing off his amazing gift.

"Happy Birthday Pop! A dream I've always had was to win a World Series and come home and buy my parents a Range Rover. Today I got to live that dream. What an incredible year for my family."- Joe Musgrove


Musgrove's parents received their new car with a green bow on top.
