Astros' George Springer placed on the 10-day DL

Astros' George Springer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left quad discomfort.The Astros have activated both pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Will Harris will return from the 10-day Disabled List tonight.Dallas Keuchel has gotten the win in four consecutive starts, and is 9-0 on the season. He is the only undefeated starter in the MLB, and his 9-game win streak is the longest in the AL this season. He has an active 11-game winning streak that dates back to his final two starts of 2016, which is one win shy of the franchise record.