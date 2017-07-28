SPORTS

Astros' George Springer placed on the 10-day DL

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Astros' George Springer has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with left quad discomfort.

The Astros have activated both pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Will Harris will return from the 10-day Disabled List tonight.

Dallas Keuchel has gotten the win in four consecutive starts, and is 9-0 on the season. He is the only undefeated starter in the MLB, and his 9-game win streak is the longest in the AL this season. He has an active 11-game winning streak that dates back to his final two starts of 2016, which is one win shy of the franchise record.

