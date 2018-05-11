SPORTS
espn

Astros' George Springer exits with bruised elbow

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros outfielder George Springer is day-to-day with a bruised left elbow after being hit by a 92 mph pitch from Texas Rangers starter Cole Hamels in the fourth inning.

Springer remained on the ground for nearly two minutes Friday night as Houston's medical staff attended to him. He finished the inning as a baserunner, but was replaced in center field in the top of the fourth by Jake Marisnick.

Springer is hitting .296 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs for the defending World Series champs. He set a franchise record for hits in a nine-inning game Monday night in Oakland, going 6-for-6 with a three-run homer, a double, four singles and four runs scored.
