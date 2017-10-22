Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros fans are still smiling this morning after the big win against the New York Yankees Saturday, sending the team to the World Series.
There was a huge line of fans outside several Academy stores last night as they were excited to snag their ALCS championship shirt. The store announced that they would open early today as well.
Fans said they think this year will be different than 2005, the last time the Astros went to the World Series.
"This is our destiny," a fan told us.
DICK's Sporting Goods expanded their store hours for the Astros. They also opened immediately after the game and opened early at 6 a.m. Sunday.
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.
Just four years removed from their third straight 100-loss season in 2013, the Astros shut down the Yankees for two straight games after dropping three in a row in the Bronx.
Next up for the Astros: Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Houston aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will have plenty of rest, too, before the matchup begins at Dodger Stadium.
