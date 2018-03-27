SPORTS
espn

Astros finish spring training 21-9 as Correa hits grand slam

HOUSTON -- The Astros appear ready to start the defense of their first World Series title.

Carlos Correa hit a first-inning grand slam, and the Astros beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-1 Tuesday to finish the exhibition season 21-9, just behind Boston's major league-leading 22-9.

"We had a really good spring, I'm happy with where we're at but we're ready for the season," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "It was a unique spring. If you stay in baseball long enough you'll have different types of springs. You'll have good ones, you'll have bad ones. You'll have some where you are trying to set a 25-man roster at the very last minute. Then you have some like now where we had a decision or two to make but for the most part it was fairly predictable what we were going to do down to the finish line.

"This group has been itching to get to the season. Now it's here."

The Astros open at AL West rival Texas on Thursday, when Milwaukee starts at San Diego.

Correa had three homers and 11 RBI in spring training. He hit a career-high 24 home runs last season.

"Well he's really good to begin with but he's taken a step forward in different parts of his game," Hinch said. "Maturity for him is big because he's not a finished product yet and that's scary for the rest of the league. This guy can do anything on the baseball field.

World Series Game 7 starter Charlie Morton allowed one hit in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, struck out eight and walked none. After the first inning, Morton retired 13 of his next 14 batters

Against Miami on Thursday, Morton was tagged for nine runs on 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

"It doesn't really put it out of my mind," Morton said. "I was more concerned with my execution and just not mixing. Today I mixed a lot, I threw my pitches for strikes and I got pretty good results. That's what I'm trying to do, I know I can do it I just have to do it."

Brewers starter Zach Davies gave up six runs and six hits in three innings, including Correa's slam. Davies had surrendered just three runs in 11 1/3 innings coming in.

"It was kind of a weird first inning," Davies said. "One bad pitch to the wrong guy and it'll end up like that. But I was happy to bounce back, and there weren't too many pitches I was upset about. They had some pretty good at-bats. It's always a good time to struggle and try to figure your way out of it when it doesn't count."

UP NEXT

Brewers: Chase Anderson (0-0) will be the fifth different opening day starter for the Brewers in the last five years. Milwaukee hasn't gone through a stretch like this since 1996-2000.

Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0) will start the title defense, his 10th opener in 11 years. The others were for Detroit.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbhouston astrosmilwaukee brewers
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
NFL owners arrive at annual meetings divided on anthem issue
More Sports
Top Stories
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Teen leads deputies on chase in stolen church bus
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
Why you should care about the U.S. Census
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Show More
O'Brien sidesteps topic of McNair's stance on protests
911 call: Mom hides in bathroom with infant during break-in
Student injured after bathroom sink falls
Possible grave site found in search for missing LA actress
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
More News
Photos
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
More Photos