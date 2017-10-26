Astros fans in L.A. witness history

Astros fans, how are you feeling this morning?The rally towel says it all. Earn history is exactly what the Astros did.The Astros just won their first World Series game ever, and the fans who were in the seats Wednesday night still can't believe what they saw.Hundreds of fans from Houston made the trip to Los Angeles for Game 2.Fans were not expecting Justin Verlander to give up any runs. They were not expecting to be down in the 9th, or to go into extra innings, or to see all of those home runs.Dodger fans are absolutely stunned at what unfolded.Their team's bullpen had been unstoppable this postseason, and it was a shock to L.A. that those relief pitchers would ever give up a lead.The Astros did exactly what they needed. They won a game in Los Angeles and have the potential to win the whole thing back in Houston."It's just one of those things. You gotta win and we picked up a game here so we got three at home. Hopefully we win three. If we can't we come back here and win one," said Astros fan Tony Montello."I have been a season ticket holder for 14 years. I sat through those 100-plus games with 200 of my closest fans. A lot of them are here. This is unbelievable. We just won our first World Series game. It's fabulous, it's fabulous!" said another Astros fan Susan Welbes.So, here we go Astros fans. Break out all your Astros gear and get ready to see three games at Minute Maid Park where the team has not lost all postseason.