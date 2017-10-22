HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros fans celebrate and head to the stores for World Series gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros fans lined up early to get their World Series gear.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros fans are still smiling this morning after the big win against the New York Yankees Saturday, sending the team to the World Series.

There was a huge line of fans outside several Academy stores last night as they were excited to snag their ALCS championship shirt.

Fans said they think this year will be different than 2005, the last time the Astros went to the World Series.

"This is our destiny," a fan told us.

EMBED More News Videos

A look back at the Astros playoffs



DICK's Sporting Goods expanded their store hours for the Astros. They also opened immediately after the game and opened early at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

Just four years removed from their third straight 100-loss season in 2013, the Astros shut down the Yankees for two straight games after dropping three in a row in the Bronx.

Next up for the Astros: Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night. Houston aces Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander will have plenty of rest, too, before the matchup begins at Dodger Stadium.

Eyewitness News will have all your World Series 2017 coverage on air and online as we send a crew to Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston AstrosMLBNew York YankeesLos Angeles Dodgersbaseballfashion
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Kate and Justin share intimate moment after Astros win
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Bold predictions as Astros enter World Series
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Kate and Justin share intimate moment after Astros win
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Bold predictions as Astros enter World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
Kate and Justin share intimate moment after Astros win
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
Fast-moving storms pushing through with cooler weather
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Show More
Meet the youngest Astros fan
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
Rockets: Chris Paul 'week-to-week' with knee injury
Vacant building damaged in 3-alarm fire
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving storms pushing through with cooler weather
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
REACTION: Astros players celebrate World Series berth
Ric Flair fires up Astros fans before Game 7
More Video