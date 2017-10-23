Astros fans getting logo shaved onto their heads

At Studio Cutz Beauty & Barber in southeast Houston, fades are Diana Martinez's specialty.This week, she and the rest of the stylists are preparing to be extra busy.Stars are what everyone wants. More specifically: Astros stars."I'm sure we're going to get a lot of these," Martinez said, shaving the third point of a star into the back of a customer's head. "I like a challenge, you know? I like it."Martinez spent 45 minutes shaving and straight razoring. It's painstaking perfection."It just takes time," she said. "And there you have it."One happy customer down and it's on to Walter Hernandez. Hernandez is a truck driver who hits the road before the next game. He wants everyone on the road to know he loves his Astros."They always ask me, 'Are you from Houston?' I love it," Hernandez said.Hernandez is feeling confident, but nervous."I feel like we have the momentum. We have the spirit, we have the talent and these young players right here, they want it," Hernandez said, walking towards the chair.A relaxing shave is just what the doctor ordered.Studio Cutz Beauty & Barber is located at 9461 Kempwood Drive. They're open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday, Saturday until 8 p.m.. On Sundays, the salon is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.The average Astros fade costs around $30.