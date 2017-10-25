Astros fans counting on Verlander in Game 2

It's hard to feel bad about Game 1 when you know that Justin Verlander is about to take over for Game 2.In about 12 hours Justin will be on the pitch mouong. Astros fans are expecting to see another dominant performance.Since becoming apart of the team, Verlander has given fans a reason to be happy.Dodgers have home field advantage for the World Series, meaning if the teams go to seven games four of them will be played at the Dodger Stadium.The Astros need to win four games in order to win the World Series, so they must win a game in Los Angeles."It's a long series, Game 1. We got Verlander on the mound versus Hill, then we go back home and we'll see who Hinch decides to put up. We got this, especially home. We're a home team, " Astros fan Brandon Wallace said.