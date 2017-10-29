SPORTS

Astros fans confidence running high heading into final home game

Confidence running high for Astros fans ahead of Game 5. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Confidence is running high for fans of both World Series teams ahead of Game 5.

The Houston Astros Fan Fest area opened four hours prior to the game.

Fans filled the area to enjoy music, food and giveaways before the Astros final home game.

The excitement level was high, despite Houston dropping game four.

"They made errors Saturday," Astros fan Roy Ferdin said. "I'm sure they talked about it and stuff. Now, I guarantee they'll win today."

"I'm pretty confident," Astros fan Roberto Modesto said. "I don't think we're going to lose two at home. We're a very dominant home team. I think the home crowd influences our hitting a little bit better."

On the flip side, Dodgers fans are feeling good too.

After dropping a game in L.A., the team stole a win Saturday night.

Like the team, some fans are flying back to California Monday, although not all are racing to return to the west coast.

"I'm not in a rush to get back to L.A," Dodgers fan Eric Hoak said. "Hopefully we'll take this one here today and finish it up at home." "I am excited to get back home," Dodgers fan Ryan Vaughan said. "I hope it goes seven, to be honest. Two good teams. It's not a boring World Series from the very least. They're putting on a show for us fans, and I'm enjoying it."

He may want a game seven, but most Astros fans you talk to here certainly don't.

They're hoping for a win tonight, and having Justin Verlander on the mound to close out of the series in L.A.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

