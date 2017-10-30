Astros fans celebrate win for the ages

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2583161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Ehling has an inside look at Minute Maid Park the morning after Game 5.

The last game of the season at Minute Maid Park was a crazy, emotional roller coaster that went way into the night.The Astros are just one game away from winning the World Series, and fans we spoke to are still screaming.This was a game that saw lead changes and home runs. The Astros used seven pitchers to get the win.It was a pinch runner who brought home the Game 5 victory in the 10th inning off a huge hit from Alex Bregman that set off a thunderous celebration this town has not seen before.The Astros head back to Los Angeles just one game away from the first World Series championship in franchise history.Justin Verlander will be on the mound.Astros fans, we've got to love our chances. One more to go.Go Astros!