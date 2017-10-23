Astros fans bring the heat to LA ahead of game 1

Astros fans, Welcome to LA! pic.twitter.com/43mUVWX1kX — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) October 23, 2017

Astros fans bring the heat as they head west for game 1 of the World Series.Temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to be in the 100s tomorrow for the start of the series.Still, Astros fans aren't worried about the weather. Houstonians can handle the heat.You would think LA would be covered in Dodger blue, but it seems like a lot of people were disappointed that the Yankees aren't coming to town.Ticket prices for the series actually dropped after the Astros beat the Yankees in game 7 of the ALCS.Now, fans who plan to attend games 1 and 2 in LA know they need to show up in force to let the world know just how great our city is.ABC13 will continue to have live team coverage from Los Angeles as the Astros start their World Series run.