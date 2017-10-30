SPORTS

One more win: Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2

EMBED </>More Videos

Manager A.J. Hinch talks about the Astros thrilling win in Game 5. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alex Bregman hit a game-ending single off Kenley Jansen with two outs in the 10th inning Monday morning, and the Houston Astros outslugged the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 to take a 3-2 World Series lead.

Silent early when ace Dallas Keuchel allowed Los Angeles to spurt ahead 4-0, the crowd erupted over and over as the Astros sent balls careening all around - and out of - pulsating Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel, George Springer and Brian McCann homered for Houston, which tied the score 4-4 against Clayton Kershaw, fell behind 7-4 on Cody Bellinger's three-run homer, then rallied again to lead 11-8 after seven innings and 12-9 after eight.



Yasiel Puig's two-run homer in the ninth off Chris Devenski was the record 22nd of the Series, and Chris Taylor tied the score with a two-out, two-strike RBI single.

Jensen hit McCann with a pitch with two outs, George Springer walked and Derek Fisher pinch ran for Bregman at second. Bregman won the 5-hour, 17-minute marathon with a liner into left field.

Joe Musgrove, Houston's seventh pitcher, threw a scoreless 10th for the win.

Game 6 is Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, where Justin Verlander will try to clinch the Astros' first championship and Rich Hill hopes to save the Dodgers' season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros blast by Dodgers 13-12 in 10th, lead World Series 3-2
The ups and downs of Game 5, captured via social media
Astros manager A.J. Hinch: Ken Giles 'wasn't surprised' about losing closer role
Texans' Duane Brown on kneeling for anthem: Team felt sense of unity playing for each other
More Sports
Top Stories
Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead
Spacey apologizes, reveals sexuality after harassment claim
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
Jailer accused of allowing inmate attack
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Show More
Police: Man dies after terrorizing two women
Man with autism helps cops nab alleged package thief
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Astros revisit aces' duel in World Series Gm. 5
Mom investigated for human trafficking after 'funny' tweet
More News
Top Video
Spacey apologizes, reveals sexuality after harassment claim
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Jailer accused of allowing inmate attack
Astros fans confidence running high into Game 5
More Video