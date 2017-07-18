Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury

#Astros have stepped up to play through injuries all season, now the biggest test, @TeamCJCorrea out 6 to 8 weeks. @abc13houston @astros pic.twitter.com/bvDXV27Eyu — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) July 18, 2017

The Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Disabled List with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.To take Correa's spot on the active roster, the club has recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno."Losing a player of Carlos' caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," said Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. "We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."This is the first Major League stint on the DL for Correa, who sustained the injury on a swing Monday night. He is hitting .320 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 84 games this season. Correa also leads all Major League shortstops in home runs, RBI and OPS, and was the starting shortstop for the American League in this year's All-Star Game.Moran, 24, is having a career year at Triple A Fresno, as he's hitting .308 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 79 games. The left-handed hitting corner infielder has posted career highs in home runs, slugging (.543) and OPS (.916), while playing primarily third base and first base. This will be Moran's first Major League stint this season and his third overall, as he appeared in nine games for the 2016 Astros.