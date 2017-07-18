SPORTS

Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury

EMBED </>More Videos

Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros have placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day Disabled List with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

To take Correa's spot on the active roster, the club has recalled infielder Colin Moran from Triple A Fresno.

"Losing a player of Carlos' caliber for an extended period is a big blow to our club, but I believe we have the roster to persevere and continue to win games," said Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. "We do expect Carlos to return to the club in September and be ready to contribute down the stretch."



This is the first Major League stint on the DL for Correa, who sustained the injury on a swing Monday night. He is hitting .320 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 84 games this season. Correa also leads all Major League shortstops in home runs, RBI and OPS, and was the starting shortstop for the American League in this year's All-Star Game.

Moran, 24, is having a career year at Triple A Fresno, as he's hitting .308 with 15 doubles, 18 home runs and 63 RBI in 79 games. The left-handed hitting corner infielder has posted career highs in home runs, slugging (.543) and OPS (.916), while playing primarily third base and first base. This will be Moran's first Major League stint this season and his third overall, as he appeared in nine games for the 2016 Astros.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros SS Carlos Correa goes on DL with torn ligament in left thumb
Astros without All-Star SS Correa as they host Mariners
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
Astros' Josh Reddick met fans at Katy Whataburger
More Sports
Top Stories
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
More storms possible this afternoon
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Show More
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Company offering women day off for menstrual cycle
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
More News
Top Video
New U of H study says leave your shoes at the front door
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
More Video