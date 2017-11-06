Astros Coach Rich Dauer recovering from emergency surgery

Houston Astros first base coach Rich Dauer suffered a blood clot to his brain and was rushed to the hospital immediately after the parade celebration on Friday afternoon.The doctors at Houston Methodist performed emergency surgery. His surgery was successful and Dauer is on the road to recovery."Richie Dauer has been an important part of our coaching staff since the Fall of 2014," said Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. "Our focus over the weekend and ongoing is to provide the necessary support to he and his family as he recovers. On behalf of our ownership group and the entire Astros family, we wish Richie a speedy recovery.""Richie and his family are a special part of our Astros family," said Astros Manager AJ Hinch. "Our players, our coaching staff, and their respective families will continue to support Chris, Richie and their family through his recovery process."