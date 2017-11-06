SPORTS

Astros Coach Rich Dauer recovering from emergency surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros first base coach Rich Dauer suffers blood clot, but is expected to be okay (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston Astros first base coach Rich Dauer suffered a blood clot to his brain and was rushed to the hospital immediately after the parade celebration on Friday afternoon.

The doctors at Houston Methodist performed emergency surgery. His surgery was successful and Dauer is on the road to recovery.

"Richie Dauer has been an important part of our coaching staff since the Fall of 2014," said Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow. "Our focus over the weekend and ongoing is to provide the necessary support to he and his family as he recovers. On behalf of our ownership group and the entire Astros family, we wish Richie a speedy recovery."

RELATED: The best moments of the Houston Astros victory parade and rally

"Richie and his family are a special part of our Astros family," said Astros Manager AJ Hinch. "Our players, our coaching staff, and their respective families will continue to support Chris, Richie and their family through his recovery process."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astroshospitalblood clotsurgeryHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated reprinting issue predicting Astros title
Sports Illustrated World Series issue raising money for Harvey
Astros coach Rich Dauer recovering after surgery for blood clot
Alex Bregman dishes on World Series epic win
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials: Church gunman had no license to carry firearms
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
Worker with blender sparks blast at vodka distillery
Anthony Weiner reports for prison for sexting conviction
Sports Illustrated World Series issue raising money for Harvey
Record heat today, but a big cool down Wednesday
Jeopardy! honoring champion who lost cancer fight
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
Show More
Another 45 Kmart, 18 Sears stores closing
NYPD officer proposes at NYC Marathon finish line
This is why your Gulf Freeway commute is slow today
Suspect on bicycle flees deadly shooting
Investigators offer $10,000 for info about 'Little Jacob'
More News
Top Video
Alex Bregman dishes on World Series epic win
Worker with blender sparks blast at vodka distillery
Anthony Weiner reports for prison for sexting conviction
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
More Video