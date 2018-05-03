SPORTS

Astros close Yankees series with 6-5 loss; Houston's 28-inning scoreless streak snapped

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros close Yankees series with 6-5 loss; Houston's 28-inning scoreless streak snapped (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros finally got runs on the board after being held scoreless in back-to-back games against the Yankees.

But a blown save opportunity in the ninth inning crushed all hope of a series-salvaging victory in Houston's 6-5 loss.

Will Harris allowed three earned runs in the top portion of the ninth, blowing a two-run lead for the Astros.

Two innings before that, the defending World Series champions finally plated a run Thursday afternoon, snapping a 28-inning scoreless streak dating back to the series-opening game on Monday.

READ MORE:


Masahiro Tanaka continued the Yankees' dominance of the Astros order in six innings of work, allowing five hits. But the seventh inning offensive explosion culminated in to two bases-loaded situations, forcing manager Aaron Boone to pull his starter.

Chad Green then allowed back-to-back RBIs and an Alex Bregman run off of a wild pitch, giving the Astros the tie at 3-3.

George Springer followed in the next at-bat with a hit to the mound on a sacrifice grounder to send Marwin Gonzalez home. The Astros took the lead, 4-3.

Carlos Correa, who added to his unbelievable fielding mixtape with a difficult catch and throw to first in the top seventh inning, launched a rocket of a homer to the train tracks in left for the 5-3 lead in the eighth.
Houston's starter Lance McCullers Jr. was dinged early for three earned runs, including two in the second inning.

The Astros' late game offense was a reversal of the team's fortune in the middle two games of the series. Houston lost back-to-back games in which the Astros were shut out.

Houston falls to 20-13 heading into six consecutive days on the road. The Astros have a three-game interleague series with the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Friday. The 'Stros then head to Oakland for a three-game series with the Athletics beginning Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBNew York YankeesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Harden slaps phone of fan after being called 'worst flopper'
Chapman fans Altuve to end it, Yanks seesaw past Astros 6-5
SPONSORED: The Houston Dash
Grading early returns on the MLB offseason's biggest moves
More Sports
Top Stories
Police identify mother stabbed 15 times at METRO bus stop
Twitter asks users to change passwords due to bug
Sex assault suspect caught on camera attacking woman
Spring ISD teacher's aide caught hitting student across head
Klein ISD police investigating claims of inappropriate relationship
Video shows officer kicking cuffed suspect in head
New details in 2 sex assaults hours apart in Montgomery Co.
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on school track
Show More
1 in critical condition after shooting at Nashville mall
Teacher believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student
Police: Alleged molester locked girl in bedroom with screwdriver
Trooper stopped driver and let her go before deadly crash
How to protect yourself from mosquitoes
More News